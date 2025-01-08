Formula Fun: EMotorad CEO and co-founder Kunal Gupta talks future of kids’ mobility

As the mobility landscape evolves, EMotorad is steering its innovative spirit into an exciting new territory: kids’ mobility. With the launch of Formula Fun, the brand is tapping into a growing demand for products that combine safety, sustainability, and excitement for the next generation of riders.

Targeting a fragmented market valued at over ₹1,000 crore, Formula Fun aims to redefine the concept of mobility for children by offering eco-conscious, premium ride-on toys that inspire adventure, independence, and responsibility. With exclusive licenses for luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Audi, and a strong emphasis on safety, the brand is setting new benchmarks in quality and design.

In this conversation, Kunal Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of EMotorad shares the inspiration behind Formula Fun, their approach to safety and innovation, and how they plan to shape a new era in kids’ mobility - one that balances fun with purpose.

PD: What inspired EMotorad to venture into the kids' mobility market?

Kunal Gupta: At EMotorad, we’ve always been driven by a passion for innovation and a commitment to sustainability, and Formula Fun is a natural extension of that vision. As we looked at the evolving landscape of mobility, we recognised a growing need for safe, eco-friendly, and exciting options specifically designed for children. Today’s younger generation is increasingly conscious of their environmental footprint, and we wanted to offer them a sustainable yet thrilling way to explore their world.

Formula Fun is not just about offering an exciting ride, it's about fostering a sense of adventure, independence, and physical activity. We understand that the future of mobility lies in empowering the next generation to experience movement in a safe, enjoyable, and responsible way. With Formula Fun, we aim to give young riders the freedom to explore, stay active, and engage with their surroundings, all while promoting eco-conscious values. We’re thrilled to be a part of their journey, helping children build confidence and create memories, all while ensuring their safety and environmental responsibility. It’s more than just fun, it’s a stepping stone toward a healthier, greener, and more active future.

PD: Formula Fun is a bold move into a fragmented market. What key factors influenced your decision to focus on this segment, and how do you plan to differentiate your offerings from competitors?

Kunal Gupta: The decision to enter the kids' mobility market with Formula Fun was driven by a combination of evolving consumer trends and our commitment to innovation. We observed a clear gap in the market for mobility solutions that prioritise not only fun but also safety, sustainability, and purpose for children. As parents become more conscious of both environmental impact and the well-being of their children, there is a rising demand for products that are not only entertaining but also safe and eco-friendly. Formula Fun is our response to this need - a product that allows kids to experience the joy of movement while introducing them to the future of sustainable mobility.

Our key differentiators lie in three core areas: safety, smart design, and sustainability. First and foremost, we have ensured that safety is at the heart of the Formula Fun experience. From the materials used to the design of the product, everything is meticulously crafted to meet the highest standards of child safety. Secondly, our smart design focuses on ergonomics and ease of use, ensuring that kids have an intuitive and enjoyable ride while also learning the basics of mobility technology. Finally, sustainability is central to our mission. As part of EMotorad’s commitment to the environment, we have designed Formula Fun with eco-conscious materials and energy-efficient mechanisms that align with the growing demand for green alternatives in all areas of life. But we’re not just offering a product; we’re offering an experience that encourages kids to explore, stay active, and connect with their environment in a fun and meaningful way. Formula Fun isn’t just about riding, it’s about inspiring the next generation to think about the future of mobility, to be more active, and to be conscious of their environmental impact. By combining all these elements, we are not just creating a product but a movement that is set to redefine kids' mobility.

PD: Can you elaborate on the safety and quality measures incorporated into Formula Fun products, and how they compare to international standards?

Kunal Gupta: Formula Fun is designed with a strong emphasis on safety and quality, incorporating features that prioritise both fun and security for children. It includes a remote control for parental supervision, adjustable seat belts to ensure a secure fit, EVA anti-skid wheels for better traction, and a responsive braking system for quick stops. The suspension system guarantees a smooth ride on various surfaces, enhancing comfort and stability. Additionally, Formula Fun is built with non-toxic materials and child-friendly design elements, ensuring safety at every turn. Rigorous testing and compliance with local safety standards, including ISI and BIS ensure that Formula Fun meets the highest safety and quality benchmarks, offering both an exciting and secure experience for young riders.

PD: What role did official brand licenses play in the development of the Formula Fun product range, and how do you believe they will appeal to the Indian market?

Kunal Gupta: Official brand licenses have played a pivotal role in the development of the Formula Fun product range, allowing us to offer authentic, high-quality ride-on toy replicas of iconic luxury vehicles like BMW, Mercedes, Audi and more. By securing these exclusive licenses, we bring the thrill of driving world-renowned, high-end cars to children, offering them a taste of luxury while ensuring that every ride is built with top-tier safety and quality. In the Indian market, where brand recognition and aspirational values are significant drivers of consumer choices, these branded replicas will resonate deeply with both kids and parents. The combination of luxury, safety, and fun allows Formula Fun to cater to the growing demand for premium products that not only provide entertainment but also embody quality and prestige. For Indian families, where brand identity and trust are important, these licensed models offer a trusted, exciting experience that aligns with their aspirations, making Formula Fun an ideal choice for parents looking to invest in a high-quality, aspirational toy for their children.

PD: With the Indian kids' mobility market valued at ₹1,000+ crore, what challenges and opportunities do you foresee in organising this largely unstructured sector?

Kunal Gupta: The Indian kids' mobility market valued at ₹1,000+ crore presents both significant challenges and exciting opportunities. One of the primary challenges is the unstructured nature of the sector, with inconsistent product quality, a lack of clear safety standards, and minimal regulation. This creates a fragmented landscape where trust and reliability can often be hard to come by for consumers. However, this lack of structure also provides an opportunity for us to step in as industry leaders, setting benchmarks for quality, safety, and innovation. By focusing on these critical areas, we can differentiate Formula Fun and position ourselves as a brand that not only offers fun but also prioritises the well-being of children and peace of mind for parents.

As Indian consumers become more conscious about the products they buy for their children, there is a growing demand for premium offerings that combine luxury, safety, and sustainability. This trend presents a tremendous opportunity to build strong brand recognition and trust, especially through our exclusive brand licenses and product innovation. Additionally, with the right focus on education and awareness, we can inform parents about the importance of safety features, quality materials, and long-term value, helping us become a trusted name in the market. While there are challenges in navigating an unstructured market, the opportunity to lead with superior products, safety standards, and exclusive brand collaborations places us in a strong position to capture a significant share of this rapidly growing sector.

PD: Hamleys is a key partner for Formula Fun’s launch. How did this partnership come about, and what role do they play in shaping the brand’s market presence?

Kunal Gupta: Our partnership with Hamleys is a strategic and crucial step in bringing Formula Fun to a broader audience across India. As one of the country’s most trusted and iconic toy retailers, Hamleys aligns perfectly with our values of quality, safety, and fun. Their reputation for offering premium products and a curated shopping experience makes them an ideal partner for our launch. Through Hamleys' extensive retail network, we gain direct access to a wide customer base, including parents who prioritise both entertainment and safety for their children. This partnership not only allows us to showcase our premium kids' mobility products in a trusted environment but also helps build brand visibility, credibility, and consumer trust.

Hamleys plays a critical role in shaping our market presence by providing us with a platform to reach parents and children in key retail locations across the country. Their established brand presence and loyal customer base help reinforce our commitment to offering top-tier kids' mobility solutions. By collaborating with Hamleys, we can ensure that Formula Fun is presented in an environment where quality is already synonymous with the retailer, further elevating our brand image. This partnership is instrumental in enhancing our market positioning and ensuring that our innovative products reach the right audience with the right message.

PD: With over 30 products in the pipeline, what’s next for Formula Fun, and how does EMotorad plan to scale this vertical both within India and globally?

Kunal Gupta: With over 30 products in the pipeline, Formula Fun is poised for rapid growth and expansion. Our immediate focus is to diversify our range, introducing new models that build upon the success of our current offerings, while adding innovative features that elevate the riding experience. This includes expanding our product line with even more exciting, safer, and eco-friendly options that cater to a wider age range and diverse needs. In India, we plan to expand beyond the major metro cities and penetrate tier 2 and tier 3 markets, where the demand for quality and aspirational kids' products is growing fast. We believe that by offering an attractive mix of luxury and affordability, Formula Fun can connect with parents across the country who are increasingly seeking high-quality mobility solutions for their children.

Our partnership with retailers like Hamleys will also help us reach more customers in smaller towns and cities. On the global front, we’re targeting high-potential regions such as the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Europe. These markets are experiencing a growing demand for premium kids' products, and the increasing emphasis on safety and sustainability aligns with Formula Fun's core values. By leveraging strategic partnerships with international distributors, retailers, and regional players, we plan to scale quickly and effectively. Our focus will be on tapping into the aspirations of parents globally, offering them a trusted, high-quality kids' mobility brand. Through a combination of innovation, strategic partnerships, and a strong distribution network, EMotorad aims to position Formula Fun as a global leader in kids' mobility, ensuring that children everywhere can enjoy a safe, fun, and eco-friendly riding experience.