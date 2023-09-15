France stops sale of iPhone 12 due to high radiation: Should you be worried about your smartphone's radiation too?

France's decision to halt the sale of Apple's iPhone 12 due to concerns about radiation has raised questions about smartphone radiation safety worldwide. Belgium, another European country is concerned about the claims raised by France about high radiation exposure. But should you be worried about your smartphone's radiation? Let's break it down.

What's happening in France?

The French regulatory authority recently ordered a stop to the sale of Apple's iPhone 12. They cited concerns about the device's radiation levels, which they claim breach radiation exposure limits. This move has sparked a debate over whether smartphone radiation can pose health risks.

Apple’s response

Apple insists that the iPhone 12 meets radiation standards, and it received certifications from international bodies. This model, launched in 2020, passed a radiation test in 2021 in France.

What is smartphone radiation?

Smartphones emit two types of radiation:

Radiofrequency (RF) Radiation: This type of radiation is used for wireless communication, like making calls and connecting to the internet. RF radiation is generally considered safe at levels emitted by smartphones. Regulatory agencies worldwide set strict safety standards to ensure phones don't emit harmful levels of RF radiation.

Extremely Low Frequency (ELF) Radiation: ELF radiation comes from a smartphone's electrical components. It's also considered non-ionizing and safe.

You can check your phone's radiation levels by looking for its SAR value.

What is SAR value?

SAR value in smartphones is like a measure of how much radiation your phone gives off. It tells you how much of this radiation your body might soak up when you use your phone. There are limits to how much radiation is safe, and phone makers have to follow these limits. Lower SAR values mean less radiation, which is usually better. So, it's a way to check if your phone is safe to use.

So, should you be worried?

Regulatory agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States, establish safety guidelines for smartphone radiation. Phones undergo testing to ensure they meet these standards before being sold.

Extensive research has been conducted to assess the health effects of smartphone radiation. As of now, there is no conclusive evidence that the radiation emitted by smartphones within regulatory limits causes harm to humans. Organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) haven't found any proven adverse health effects.

