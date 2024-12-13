From living rooms to borders: Yuval Noah Harari says algorithms are watching us everywhere

Renowned historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, in his latest book Nexus: A Brief History of Information Networks from the Stone Age to AI, delivers a sobering prediction: the annihilation of privacy as we know it. Harari’s analysis traces the evolution of surveillance, arguing that we are entering a post-privacy era where artificial intelligence (AI) monitors human behaviour on an unprecedented scale.

One of the most striking lines from the book encapsulates the shift: “In a world where humans monitored humans, privacy was the default. But in a world where computers monitor humans, it may become possible for the first time in history to completely annihilate privacy.” Harari highlights how surveillance, which was once confined to emergencies or exceptional geopolitical contexts, has now permeated everyday life.

Harari points to extreme examples of state surveillance—such as during the COVID-19 pandemic or in politically sensitive areas like Xinjiang, Kashmir, or the US-Mexico border—as precursors to what is now becoming standard practice worldwide. AI-driven systems, equipped with tools like facial and voice recognition, spyware, and vast databases, are increasingly ubiquitous. These systems operate in democratic cities like London and New York as much as in authoritarian states like Belarus and Zimbabwe.

What sets this new wave of surveillance apart, Harari argues, is its reach into private spaces. “Algorithms regularly watch us even in our living rooms, bedrooms, and bathrooms via our own computers and smartphones,” he writes. This shift has redefined what governments and corporations can monitor—not just in public spaces but in the intimate confines of homes, schools, and places of worship.

Harari’s analysis raises urgent questions about the balance between security and personal freedom. While governments often justify these measures in the name of combating crime or preventing dissent, the historian warns of the dangers of unchecked surveillance networks. Democracies, he cautions, are not immune to these developments.

Harari’s work challenges readers to grapple with a fundamental question: as technology advances, how much privacy are we willing to sacrifice? His book urges policymakers and citizens alike to consider whether the erosion of privacy is a price worth paying for increased security—or if it’s a slippery slope toward authoritarianism.