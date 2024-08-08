From Lucknow to leading YouTube: Neal Mohan's homecoming highlights India's storytelling power

In a nostalgic homecoming, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan took the stage at Brandcast in New Delhi, reflecting on his Indian heritage and celebrating the country's emergence as a global creative force. Mohan, whose family moved to Lucknow during his high school years, credited his time in India with igniting his passion for storytelling, a passion now fueling his leadership at YouTube.

"When I was in high school, my family moved from the U.S. to the city where my parents grew up: Lucknow," Mohan recounted. "It was incredible to have an opportunity to connect with my heritage. I soaked up as much as I could."

Mohan lauded the phenomenal growth of the Indian creator ecosystem, pointing to the staggering increase in channels surpassing the million subscribers mark. He cited examples like comedian Prajakta Koli, who transitioned from YouTube success to Netflix and Bollywood, and Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh, who made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. "These creators and artists have business strategies, writers’ rooms, and production teams," Mohan highlighted. "They’re creating programs that people love to watch. And along the way, they’re redefining entertainment, news, and education."

The CEO also underscored the global impact of Indian content on YouTube, highlighting the popularity of comedy, cricket, and music videos from India. He celebrated the platform's role in connecting fans worldwide, stating, "Fans come together on YouTube to celebrate what they love…like cricket! Cricket videos had more than 50 billion views over the last year."

Furthermore, Mohan unveiled YouTube's vision for the future, underlining the transformative potential of generative AI. "We’ll continue to develop AI technology that builds on our track record of responsibility and pushes the boundaries of creative expression at a scale we can only dream about right now," he promised.

Mohan's speech served as a powerful testament to India's cultural influence and the role of YouTube in amplifying that influence globally. "My childhood showed me that no matter where you live, no matter what country you call home… everyone has a story," he concluded. "YouTube gives creators a home to share their stories with the world."