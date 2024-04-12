From new XPS lineup to Intel collaboration: Dell Technologies pioneers AI integration across product portfolio

The buzzword of the past year has undeniably been artificial intelligence (AI). As conversations around AI permeate industries worldwide, one of the leading laptop companies, Dell Technologies, has made a decisive move towards embracing this transformative technology across its entire product lineup. The company's recent announcement marks a significant step towards a future where AI is not just a feature but a fundamental component of computing experiences.

Related Articles

Tech Today's Aayush Ailawadi had a conversation with Raj Kumar Rishi, the Vice President and Managing Director for Dell Technologies’ India Consumer & Small Business (CSB) segment during a high-profile launch event in New Delhi where Dell unveiled its latest XPS series, featuring AI-powered laptops designed to redefine user expectations. Powered by Intel Core processors and equipped with advanced AI capabilities, the XPS 14 and 16 models promise enhanced productivity and efficiency. These devices leverage AI algorithms for tasks ranging from content creation to everyday computing, delivering a seamless and intuitive user experience.

As Dell sets its sights on capturing a significant share of the laptop market, comparisons with Apple's MacBook lineup inevitably arise. "We are doing our own, thing on the brand front, and we are engaging extremely closely with the youth segment. You saw a presentation today. It's just not about the product in our campaign, for example, is called Doing Is the New Learning. So we are seeing how today's consumer, the young today they are looking at how they can contribute back to the society, and we are engaging with them at that level," Rishi said.

The XPS series emerges as a formidable competitor, boasting premium design, features, and performance that rival even the most revered competitors. With a strategic emphasis on sustainability and user experience, Dell aims to position itself as a preferred choice for discerning consumers seeking innovation and reliability.

Central to Dell's AI push is the introduction of the XPS 14 and 16 models, touted as the most powerful laptops ever produced by the company. Equipped with Intel core ultra processors and AI capabilities, these devices offer a transformative computing experience. The integration of AI technologies not only enhances performance but also opens up new possibilities for content creation and multitasking.

On sustainability and trust Rishi said, "We also spoke of the fact that how we are bringing a lot of sustainability into these devices, right, the packaging is all 100% recycled. The carbon footprint is 80% lower. I would say we have focused on these things to make sure that we continue to be the most trusted brand in the country. We like to say that about technology as well."