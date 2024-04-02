How AI in PCs will advance customer experience: A conversation with Dell’s Raj Kumar Rishi

The fusion of personal computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) currently stands at the forefront of the technology transformation. At the helm of this exciting landscape is Raj Kumar Rishi, the Vice President and Managing Director for Dell Technologies’ India Consumer & Small Business (CSB) segment. With nearly three decades of experience spanning business and general management across IT and Consumer Electronics industries, Rishi brings a wealth of insight into the evolving role of PCs and the profound impact of AI integration.

As the architect of Dell's strategy in India, a pivotal market for the company, Rishi's perspective offers a compelling narrative on the key trends shaping the expansion of the PC landscape in 2024 and beyond. With a focus on harnessing the potential of AI, Dell is poised to redefine the boundaries of personal computing, ushering in a new era of innovation and user-centric experiences.

Business Today delves into Rishi's insights, exploring the transformative power of AI in PCs, Dell's pioneering innovations, and the future of computing driven by customer-centric innovation. This is a journey into the heart of technological evolution, where the convergence of AI and personal computing heralds a paradigm shift in how we interact with our devices and navigate the digital realm.

PD: How do you perceive the key trends shaping the expansion of the PC landscape in 2024, particularly in light of recent advancements in hardware, software, and the integration of AI?

Rishi: The PC landscape is on the cusp of a significant transformation, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) set to transform how users interact with their devices. While hardware innovation continues to advance, with thinner form factors, immersive displays, and improved connectivity, AI integration will make PCs more responsive, adaptive, and user-friendly. We believe that this integration will be as revolutionary as the early days of the PC. Whether it's gaming, productivity, or creativity, AI will take the PC experience to new heights, allowing users to achieve more with greater ease and efficiency.

PD: With the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in various industries, how do you see AI being leveraged in PCs to elevate the customer experience, and what specific innovations is Dell implementing in this regard?

Rishi: The importance of AI within PCs extends to its ability to enhance user interactions, elevate efficiency levels, and unveil innovative functionalities at a level previously unimaginable. By automating mundane tasks, optimising workflows, and facilitating intricate processes more efficiently, AI would amplify productivity, enabling users to dedicate their attention to more important tasks. PCs would also offer the unique advantage of tailoring AI systems to individual users, utilising their own datasets to ensure customised functionality and performance. The very premise of AI gives PCs the ability to go from being just mere tools into becoming the centre of the user’s universe.

For years, Dell has been at the forefront of developing innovative PCs. We have been able to engineer solutions that cater to a variety of use cases by keeping the user and their needs in mind at all stages of development. AI has the potential to transform the PC experience, and we are ready for it. And an exciting lineup of our AI-enabled PCs will soon be available in India.

PD: Could you delve into the potential use cases and applications of AI-enabled PCs, highlighting how these technologies are driving greater personalisation and enhancing the overall customer experience?

Rishi: The integration of AI on the device reduces reliance on cloud-based computations. This leads to greater autonomy and flexibility in computing environments. Furthermore, AI will also simplify tasks such as connecting to local networks or configuring peripherals like printers. This means a future where connectivity is omnipresent and the ability for your computing experience to seamlessly transition across all your preferred devices, is not far off. It works so well that it is like having a dedicated AI assistant on your PC, streamlining the management of both your professional and personal commitments. From scheduling appointments to offering tailored recommendations based on contextual data, these tasks will be effortlessly managed in the background. With AI transforming PCs into trusted and reliable companions, users will enjoy enhanced productivity and leisure regardless of their location.

PD: With the evolving role of PCs in both consumer and small business domains, how does Dell envision AI technologies shaping the future of computing, and what role does customer feedback play in driving innovation in this space?

Rishi: AI plays a pivotal role in enhancing both the intelligence and functionality of PCs, thereby enriching the user experience. A significant breakthrough lies in the advent of Neural Processing Units (NPUs). With NPUs, PCs no longer rely solely on the Central Processing Unit (CPU) or Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) for processing and performance. Instead, they can intelligently allocate resources, selecting the most suitable compute engine for various workloads. This advancement heralds a new era of efficiency and productivity for users.

Take, for example, content creators utilising the latest NPU capabilities. Freed from the constraints of relying solely on the CPU or GPU, users can now edit images swiftly while prolonging battery life. Similarly, the integration of acceleration engines tailored for mainstream PCs will streamline processes across a wide spectrum of applications. This integration extends AI capabilities to newer form factors and applications, promising an enhanced user experience and heightened productivity.