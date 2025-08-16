From Rs 2 in Apr 2023 to Rs 14 in Aug 2025: Swiggy raises platform again, 4th hike in two years

Ordering food on Swiggy is set to cost more this festive season. The food delivery platform has raised its platform fee by ₹2, taking it from ₹12 to ₹14 per order. The company cited higher customer transactions during the festive period as the reason for the hike, continuing a pattern of frequent fee increases.

Swiggy’s platform fee has climbed steeply over the past two years, from ₹2 in April 2023 to ₹6 in July 2024, ₹10 in October 2024, and now ₹14. The latest hike represents a 600 per cent rise in just over two years.

With over 2 million orders processed daily, the current fee levels bring the company additional income running into crores each day. Swiggy has not yet commented on the latest increase.

Financial filings show that Swiggy reported a net loss of ₹1,197 crore in the June quarter of FY26, nearly double the ₹611 crore loss recorded in the same period of FY25. On a sequential basis, losses stood at ₹1,081 crore in Q4 FY25. Much of the financial strain has been attributed to its quick commerce arm, Instamart.

Both Swiggy and Zomato have tested higher platform fees on high-demand days and retained them when customer volumes held steady. Zomato itself has implemented five hikes in under two years, a 400 per cent increase.

The duopoly’s commission rates, reportedly as high as 35 per cent, have forced restaurant partners to mark up menu prices, surveys show, making online orders more than 50 per cent costlier than dining in. Both companies also continue to face criticism for failing to improve working conditions for delivery staff despite steadily raising customer fees.