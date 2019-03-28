Galaxy Fold bend test: Samsung's foldable phone can withstand up to 2,00,000 folds

Samsung has unveiled its foldable smartphone, Galaxy Fold, on its tenth anniversary at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. Several doubts have since been raised over the durability of the Fold. To quell these doubts, Samsung has released a video showing off the bend tests carried out on the Galaxy Fold. Samsung claims that the phone is competent enough to survive 2,00,000 folds. That is equal to over five years of usage, if you unfold the phone nearly 100 times a day.

Samsung's Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display which expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. The video shows Samsung folding and unfolding the Galaxy Fold smartphone for a total of 2,00,000 times. Samsung said that it took the company a full week to complete the test. Samsung conducted these tests to ensure the durability of the phones hinged design and the infinity flex display.

Meanwhile, several leaks have confirmed a display crease at the centre of the Galaxy Fold display. The tests, however, does not focus on the crease and tries to completely avoid it. Meanwhile, other reports have confirmed that the crease isn't noticeable, especially at 70 percent brightness, and that the Fold's hinge is strong.

As the names suggest, Samsung's Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch single folding AMOLED display which expands to 7.3 inches when unfolded. The outer 21:9 screen has a resolution of 840x1960 and the unfolded screen has a resolution of 1,536 x 2,152 with a density of 420 dots per inch (dpi). The screen, according to Samsung, can withstand 2,00,000 folds or five years of usage if folded 100 times daily.

As far as the optics are concerned, Galaxy Fold has six cameras - three on the back, one on the front and two inside. The three rear cameras are a 12-MP wide-angle camera, a 12-MP telephoto camera and a 16-MP ultra wide camera. There is 10-MP selfie camera and an 8-MP depth camera inside when the phone is unfolded. Lastly, the camera on the front is a 10-MP selfie camera.

Samsung has said that most standard Android apps will work on the Galaxy Fold. Meanwhile, developers have been asked to make slight changes to their apps to take advantage of the multi-window and the app continuity feature of the Galaxy Fold. As for the price, the Galaxy Fold will cost a whopping $1980 (around Rs 1.4 lakh) and will be available from April 26 in Green, Blue, Silver, and Black colour options.

Edited By: Udit Verma

Also Read: YouTube Music can now be used as media player for locally stored audio files on phone

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 9X price and specifications leaked ahead of April launch