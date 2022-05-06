Garmin’s Vivomove Sport hybrid smartwatch launched in India for Rs 18,990

Garmin has added a new smartwatch to its hybrid lineup in India - the Vivomove Sport. Launched for Rs 18,990, the Garmin Vivomove Sport is going to be available in four colours - Ivory, Cool Mint, Black, and Cocoa with the first three already up for sale at stores and online at Nykaa, Nykaa Fashion, and Nykaa Man.

The company is yet to announce when the Cocoa version will be available for purchase.

The Garmin Vivomove Sport features a touchscreen OLED display and comes with a silicone band that is colour-coordinated with the watch dial. It is capable of tracking health and wellness-related features including Body Battery, sleep monitoring, stress-tracking, etc. It also brings in a host of built-in sports tracking features with connected GPS support.

The Vivomove Sport is designed like a traditional watch and has analogue hands on top of the OLED display. The watch hands can be made to dynamically move away to make space on the screen and show all the smartwatch data for easy access.

The hybrid smartwatch offers health monitoring features like SpO2 tracking, heart rate and sleep tracking, Body Battery energy monitoring, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracking along with symptoms, hydration logging, all-day stress monitoring, etc. As a sports watch, the Garmin Vivomove Sport can track steps walked, calories burned, and monitor activities like yoga, pilates, cardio, cycling, strength workouts, etc.

All this data can be logged in and monitored through the Garmin Connect app that can be downloaded from the Play Store and the App Store. The Garmin Connect app is also what is needed to change watch faces and keep a tab on the display settings.

Garmin promises a five-day battery life on the Vivomove Sport on smartwatch mode, and a six-day battery life in watch mode. Besides this, the Vivomove Sport can display all your call, message, and other notifications like all other smartwatches. There is no speaker or mic on the Vivomove Sport, so you cannot make or take calls from the wrist. But depending on which ecosystem you are a part of, you may be able to reply to messages.

