Generative AI to replace 46% of time spent on accounting tasks in India; impact of AI on white vs blue-collar jobs

Around 30% or more of the time dedicated to tasks within certain white-collar professions, such as accountants, bookkeeping clerks, word processor operators, administrative secretaries, and stall/market salespersons, could potentially be handled by generative AI.

In contrast, less than 1% of the typical workload for blue-collar workers, including weavers, knitters, waiters, bakers/cooks, among others, might be feasibly taken over by generative AI during a workweek, according to a report by the learning company Pearson.

Numerous administrative roles involve repetitive tasks—like scheduling appointments or managing calls—that are easily replicable by generative AI. This pattern is particularly noticeable in India, where the report underscores a significant 29% difference in the impact of tasks between the most affected white-collar and blue-collar jobs.

In India, the job roles most affected are accounting and bookkeeping (46%), followed by word processors and related operators (40%).

Mike Howells, President of Pearson Workforce Skills, highlighted, "As employees look to the future, understanding which jobs are at risk from AI allows them to prepare. They should also consider where new roles might be created by Gen AI. Workers and employers should look at how they can ride this wave of change by using the best of AI and the best of human skills together."

The least affected jobs in India encompass working proprietors, directors, executives in transport and communication, and sales and marketing managers. Pearson's latest 'Skills Outlook' series delved into the impact of generative AI on over 5,000 jobs across five countries: Australia, Brazil, India, the US, and the UK.

