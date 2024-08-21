GIGABYTE unveils new QD-OLED monitors in India; see features and pricing

GIGABYTE has launched two new AORUS QD-OLED gaming monitors in India: the FO32U2P and FO27Q3. These monitors boast cutting-edge features, including a Tactical Resolution Switch for quick access to different display sizes and a new Night Vision feature for enhanced visibility in low-light gaming scenarios.

The 32-inch AORUS FO32U2P is the world's first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor, offering an impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). It supports Daisy Chain configurations for simplified multi-display setups and features a Tactical Switch for quick access to functions.

"With the new AORUS QD-OLED monitors we want to usher in a new era of gaming displays for our Indian customers. With cutting-edge features such as the Tactical Switch and Night Vision, alongside the FO32U2P’s pioneering DP 2.1 UHBR20 technology and the FO27Q3’s blistering 360Hz refresh rate, we wanted to create a new level of immersive and competitive experience for our gamers. These innovations, developed after extensive research and development, are crafted to not just meet, but rather exceed the expectations of today’s gamers.” said Supriya Gawde Mankame, the Assistant General Manager at GIGABYTE India.

The 27-inch AORUS FO27Q3 is designed for high-speed gameplay with a 360Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. It features TrueBlack 400 brightness and a 0.03 ms GTG response time, powered by QD-OLED technology for vivid colours and responsiveness.

Both monitors feature AI-based OLED Care protection to prevent screen burn-in and include Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift, and Sub-logo Dim functions to ensure optimal performance and longevity.

The AORUS FO32U2P and FO27Q3 will be available in India starting in September for Rs 1,34,499 and Rs 86,999, respectively.

GIGABYTE has also announced its "Shout Out Program - You Review. We Reward," inviting customers to share their feedback and experiences with the new monitors for a chance to earn exclusive rewards.

Key Features of the GIGABYTE AORUS FO32U2P and FO27Q3

QD-OLED technology for vivid colours and deep blacks

High refresh rates (240Hz for FO32U2P, 360Hz for FO27Q3)

Tactical Resolution Switch for quick access to different display sizes

Night Vision feature for enhanced visibility in low-light gaming

AI-based OLED Care protection to prevent screen burn-in

DP 2.1 UHBR20 support (FO32U2P)

HDMI 2.1 support (FO27Q3)