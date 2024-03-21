Glassdoor revealed real names of users who talked trash about their workplaces, left poor reviews

Glassdoor, the popular platform relied upon by working professionals for company reviews and ratings, faces scrutiny amid accusations of breaching user privacy. The platform, known for its assurance of anonymity to users posting reviews, is under fire for allegedly disclosing the identities of those who leave feedback on their employers.

The controversy unfolded when Monica, a software professional from the Midwest, stumbled upon her real name revealed on her Glassdoor profile without her consent, as reported by Ars Technica. Monica, a long-time user of the platform, expressed shock and dismay upon discovering her identity exposed, despite her expectation of anonymity.

Her ordeal shed light on a policy shift prompted by Glassdoor's acquisition of Fishbowl, a professional networking app, in 2021. With Fishbowl requiring user verification, Glassdoor updated its terms of service, mandating similar verification measures. This change potentially compromises the platform's longstanding commitment to user anonymity.

The incident has sparked concerns over data privacy and the repercussions for users, especially those apprehensive about employer retaliation for negative reviews. Monica, in a blog post, cautioned fellow users about Glassdoor's privacy lapses and urged them to consider deleting their accounts. However, she encountered hurdles even in attempting to erase her data, with the process estimated to take up to 30 days.

In response to Monica's concerns, Glassdoor reassured her of continued anonymity, asserting that neither employers nor anyone else could access her profile details. Despite these assurances, Monica remained resolute in her decision to delete her account rather than risk her real name being linked to her reviews.

In a statement to Wired, Glassdoor’s VP of corporate communications Amanda Livingood said, “When a user provides information, either during the sign-up process or by uploading a resume, that information will automatically cross-populate between all Glassdoor services, including our community app Fishbowl. When using Glassdoor and Fishbowl, there is always the option to remain anonymous. Users can choose to be fully anonymous or reveal elements of their identity, like company name or job title, while using our community service.”