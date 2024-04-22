Global marathons witness record participation: Apple Heart and Movement Study, Brigham and Women's Hospital share trends

Over 1,500 participants logged a staggering 2,623 marathons during the study period (November 2019 - January 2024), with October and November showing the highest concentration. Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in collaboration with the American Heart Association and Apple, have revealed interesting trends in activity levels related to marathons using data from the Apple Heart and Movement Study. The study has revealed that global marathons are witnessing a record participation.

The study, involving over 2,50,000 participants, uncovers training habits and engagement with marathon distances (26.2 miles). As per the gathered workout data, researchers estimated that half of the participants could complete a marathon in 90 days or less, indicating a significant level of fitness among many participants.

In addition to this, the study examined a broader group that logged at least one walking or running workout (201,471 participants). Here, over half achieved at least a 5k distance in both walking and running categories. Notably, the 35-44 age group had the highest participation rate for marathon distances.

For walkers, nearly 54 per cent covered at least 5k in their longest walk, while almost 14 per cent reached 10k or more. Only a small fraction (just over 1 per cent) managed a half-marathon distance or further on a single walk.

Runners displayed a similar pattern, with half achieving a 5k on their longest run. Nearly 20 per cent completed at least a 10k, and a significant 7 per cent covered a half-marathon distance or greater in a single run.

The study also revealed training and recovery patterns. Examining average weekly running distances, researchers observed a typical tapering phenomenon: a decrease in mileage three to four weeks before a marathon, followed by a sharp decline post-marathon. Additionally, 43 per cent of participants showed an increase in VO2 Max in the final two weeks of training compared to the previous two weeks. Interestingly, the top 10 per cent of finishers ran roughly 25km (16 miles) more per week on average leading up to the marathon.

