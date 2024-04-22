Viral AI-generated video of Mona Lisa singing ‘Paparazzi’ leaves netizens in splits; watch here

Artificial intelligence generated video of Leonardo Da Vinci’s Mona Lisa painting singing song has gone viral on the internet. It was created using Microsoft’s new AI tool called VASA-1 that allows users to manipulate a picture in such a way that it looks like the person is moving and talking, remember Hogwarts halls from Harry Potter?

This AI technology can make cartoon characters, images and paintings sing or talk as you please. Microsoft describes this clip as “a framework for generating lifelike talking faces of virtual characters with appealing visual affective skills (VASA), given a single static image and a speech audio clip”.

The song in the viral clip was written and performed by actor Anne Hathaway at the Conan O’Brian’s talk show back in 2011. This viral video has over 7 million views on X (formerly known as Twitter). The user has also shared more examples of using AI tool like VASA-1. It supports the online generation of 512 x 512 videos at up to 40fps with negligible starting latency.

Netizens had different reactions to this viral clip. When some said, “The first clip had me rolling on the floor laughing.” and “Oh man. If only Da Vinci could witness this.” some wrote, “Why does this need to exist? I can’t think of any positives”.

This comes at a time when deepfakes and AI have become hot topics in India. Fake videos of A-lister Bollywood actors including Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan were spotted online criticising PM Narendra Modi. This comes at a time when India is hosting Lok Sabha elections.

One fake 30-second video shows Aamir Khan talking about PM Modi and the another fake video is a 41-second clip of Ranveer Singh. The two Bollywood actors can be heard saying that Modi failed to keep campaign promises and failed to address critical economic issues during his two terms as prime minister.

Both these fake videos end with the Congress election symbol and slogan: "Vote for Nyay (justice), Vote for Congress".

