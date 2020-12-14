Gmail, YouTube, other Google services back after massive global outage

Google services including YouTube and Gmail are back after an outage that lasted close to an hour. Users worldwide are now reporting that the services of the tech giant have resumed functionality. YouTube was apparently the last service to have had its glitch rectified, while services like Gmail were reportedly brought back to normalcy faster.

There had been complaints rolling out from all over the world regarding the crashing of services offered by Google. Services such as Gmail, YouTube, Drive, Maps, among others had lost functionality, starting from about 5:00 PM IST.

DownDetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about the functioning status of websites, also graphically depicted a massive spike in reports against Google services. As of 5:50 PM, a little soon after which the services were back-to-functioning, there were more than 14,000 reports as of 5:50 PM on the website.

Services like Google Classroom as well as the Play Store - the hub of Android applications - have also been reported to malfunction. Some users had indicated that YouTube, of all other Google services, could be accessed on incognito mode/private modes of browsers during the outage. This anomaly was only observed for YouTube, and not for other services.

After suffering the loss of services for about an hour's time, the public reacted gleefully on social media, while joking about the matter as well.