Gold, grey, blue tick on Twitter: Elon Musk reveals new Verified feature, announces launch date

Elon Musk has revealed the launch date for the new verification system. Twitter will be tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week or December 2, according to Musk's recent tweet. Earlier, Musk promised that the launch date will be on November 29 but later deferred it indefinitely. He also shared some details about the verification system.

In response to a tweet, Musk assured that Twitter will be tentatively launching Verified next week. In the tweet, he said, "Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week."

He explained the new colour coding system for the verified ticks. Musk, in his tweet said, "Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary."

In another tweet, he confirmed that individuals will continue to get a Blue checkmark. He said, "All verified individual humans will have same blue check, as boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective. Individuals can have secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week."

The complete system will be revealed next week. Musk had initially tried to roll out the $8 Twitter Blue subscription but he had to roll it back in hours. Musk later promised that the feature needs to be 'solid' so they planned to launch it on November 29. He then deferred it before announcing the final launch date today.