Elon Musk fires more Twitter employees just days after saying he was done with layoffs

Elon Musk reportedly fired more Twitter employees just days after saying he was done with layoffs. These firings happened one day before the American festival of Thanksgiving. Most affected employees were engineers, according to a report by Business Insider. The report cites two people who are familiar with the matter.

Several dozen Twitter employees were fired overnight on Wednesday. The report suggests that most of these employees were engineers.

This move by the billionaire comes just days after Twitter boss Elon Musk announced that he's done with layoffs and is looking to hire more people at a hands-on meeting. These were people who had decided to stay back for Musk's 'hardcore' Twitter.

The report claims that the employees were fired in a way similar to how the previous firings happened. The employees were informed about their termination via their personal email and they lost access to Twitter's internal services and communications.