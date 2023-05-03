Google and Apple have a plan to take on stalkers on Android and iOS; here's how

In response to concerns about the potential misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices, Alphabet Inc-owned Google and Apple Inc have come together to tackle unwanted tracking of people by devices such as AirTags used for finding lost items.

Apple and Google have collaborated to draft specifications that will require all Bluetooth location-tracking devices to alert users of any unauthorized tracking on both iOS and Android devices. According to a report by Reuters, the specifications have been developed with feedback from device manufacturers and various safety and advocacy groups. Notably, the initiative has support from Samsung Electronics and consumer electronics company Tile.

Since AirTags' launch, law enforcement and privacy experts have raised concerns that some individuals may use them for criminal or malicious purposes. AirTags are intended to be attached to items like keys, wallets, and backpacks so they can be located when lost. To address privacy concerns, Apple launched an Android detector app in 2021 that helps users scan for nearby AirTags or other similar item trackers that may be traveling with them without their knowledge.

In 2020, Apple and Google banned the use of location tracking in apps that use a contact tracing system to help slow the spread of Covid-19. With this latest initiative, the companies aim to prevent the misuse of Bluetooth tracking devices and protect individuals from potential stalking or other malicious activities.

