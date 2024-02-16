'Google, Apple new East India Company': Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal slams 'tech bullies'

Shark Tank India judge and founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal has likened tech majors Google and Apple to the British East India company, adding that both operate with "complete impunity".

At the heart of the issue is Google's user choice billing system, which imposes a service fee ranging from 11% to 26% on the app developers for download of paid apps and in-app purchases from the Play Store. Mittal terms this as unfair.

CCI in an order on Google's Billing system had said there will be no discrimination at all, but Mittal is peeved with transaction that happens on apps downloaded via the store that will be subject to 15-30% tax/commissions.

"What this means is that they want 50% of the revenues of the startups. It is the new East India Company and they operate with complete arrogance and impunity. The problem is in getting these companies to comply," Mittal told Business Insider in an Q&A.

Mittal pushed for penal provisions for "anybody who abuses the law or twists and turns it while violating the very spirit of it".

"These bullies (Google, Apple) need one arm chopped off in the form of penalties, a rap on the knuckles will not work as they are too big to care about a couple of hundred million in penalties".