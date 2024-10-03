Google celebrates 20 years in India: See all AI and tech announcements from Google for India 2024

Google’s 10th edition of the Google for India event this year marks a significant milestone—20 years of operations in India. At the heart of this year’s event is Google’s growing focus on artificial intelligence (AI) and its potential to transform various sectors in India. One of the most exciting announcements was the expansion of Gemini, Google’s most advanced AI model yet. With over 40% of Indian users interacting with Gemini in local languages via voice input, Google has rolled out Gemini Live in Hindi, with support for eight more Indian languages expected soon.

In another big update, Google AI Overview, already available in Hindi, is now accessible in Bengali, Telugu, and Marathi. The company is further enhancing real-time updates on Google Maps, adding features to report and receive alerts about fog and flooding, particularly useful in India's diverse weather conditions.

AI-Powered Health Screening

Google’s advancements in AI are also aimed at revolutionising healthcare in India. The company has announced AI-powered cancer and tuberculosis screening, a tool that is already being trialled in Indian hospitals. Google aims to offer these AI screenings for free over the next decade, underscoring its commitment to improving healthcare access and outcomes across the country.

New Features for Google Pay

In a move to expand its already vast reach in digital payments, Google announced new features for Google Pay, which currently connects 35 million customers in India. The new UPI Circle feature allows users to request payments on behalf of others. This feature is particularly helpful for families, where one member can handle payments for another, such as a child without their own account. In addition, Google Pay has expanded loan limits to Rs 5 lakh, with the option to apply for gold loans up to ₹50 lakh.

Merchant Tools and Business Integration

Google is also making life easier for merchants in India by allowing them to add their WhatsApp contact information directly to their Google business pages. This feature, which allows customers to text businesses directly on WhatsApp, is a step up from the existing option of only adding a phone number for calls. This feature is being rolled out in India first.

Data Localisation and Cybersecurity

A notable announcement at the event is the expansion of Gemini 1.5 Flash data localisation in India. Companies across sectors will now have the ability to store their data locally, complying with India’s growing data protection and privacy regulations. Additionally, Google plans to launch its Safety Engineering System in 2025, enhancing its anti-fraud initiative *DigiKavach*, which was introduced last year.

Clean Energy Commitments

Google also reaffirmed its environmental commitments by announcing its 24/7 carbon-free energy goals. The tech giant has added 186 MW of clean energy to India’s grid and has partnered with the Adani Group to set up a solar farm in Gujarat. This partnership underscores Google’s broader sustainability agenda, aimed at making clean energy accessible to all while addressing India’s pressing air quality challenges.

The Google for India 2024 event showcased Google’s deepening commitment to India’s digital future, driven by AI innovations and solutions tailored to local needs. With the expansion of Gemini Live in Hindi, healthcare AI tools, enhanced payment features, and new merchant capabilities, Google continues to solidify its role in shaping India’s technological landscape.