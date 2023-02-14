Google challenged by Epic Games over non-compliance of antitrust directive: Report

Epic Games, the U.S. firm behind the popular video game "Fortnite," is challenging Google in an Indian tribunal for not complying with some parts of an antitrust directive. Epic Games has filed a case against Google at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in New Delhi.

The company alleges that Google is not hosting third-party app stores on Google's Play Store app, violating a part of the directive that requires Google to do so. This is called "sideloading" and it allows apps to be downloaded freely without using Play Store. Epic's own app store, Epic Games Store, offers games and other apps for download. The company claims it has been "adversely affected" by Google's noncompliance.

Google has been facing several legal issues in India. Last month, after losing a legal fight with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), Google said it would make changes to its Android operating system, including stopping its practice of forcing device makers to pre-install a bouquet of Google apps such as YouTube or Chrome. However, Epic Games claimed in a filing that Google has not complied with a part of the CCI directive.

According to a report by Reuters, Bakari Middleton, Director of Global Public Policy at Epic Games said, "We are seeking to join Indian developers in court to support the CCI's order that requires Google to allow competing third-party app stores."

In the past, Epic Games has gone head-on against Apple and Google for charging high app store commissions. In October 2020, the CCI accused Google of exploiting its dominant position in Android in India, where 97 per cent of smartphones run on the operating system. The regulator ordered Google to make changes to its Android business model, including allowing competing third-party app stores on Play Store. Google denied any wrongdoing and warned that the ruling would limit the growth of the Android ecosystem. However, India's Supreme Court ordered Google to follow the CCI directives but allowed it to continue arguing its case before the New Delhi appeals tribunal where Epic Games filed its case.

Following the Supreme Court announcement Google announced a variety of changes in its ecosystem. OEMs will be able to license individual Google apps for pre-installation on their devices. Android users in India now also have the option to choose their default search engine via a choice screen that will soon start to appear when a user sets up a new Android smartphone or tablet in India.

Concerning the issue raised by Epic Games, Google claims to have made changes to the Android installation flow and auto-updating capability for sideloaded apps and app stores. Google also warns its users about the potential risks.