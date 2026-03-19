Google DeepMind appoints Bridgewater AI head Jasjeet Sekhon as Chief Strategy Officer

Google DeepMind brings data scientist Jasjeet Sekhon as the new Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), who will be responsible for the company’s research efforts, commercialisation, policy and more. DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis shared the news via a LinkedIn post on March 18.

Sekhon will be stepping down as chief scientist and head of AI at Bridgewater Associates. However, not fully leaving the company, instead, he will remain a part of Bridgewater’s board of directors, as per Hassabis post.

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“Jas is uniquely experienced for this role, having served as Chief Scientist and Head of AI at Bridgewater Associates, where he now joins the board,” said Hassabis.

“Super excited to be working with Jas to accelerate this important work at such a critical time for this technology,” he added.

Sekhon also reposed Hassabis’s post, saying that he’s excited for the partnership and to take on the new responsibilities at Google DeepMind. “AGI will be a world-changing technology without precedent, accelerating science, medicine, and human productivity in profound ways,” he said.

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He further added, “I am joining Google DeepMind because I believe it is the frontier lab best positioned to develop AGI safely to empower humans.”

Since 2018, Sekhon has played a key role in the creation of Bridgewater’s AIA Labs, an AI research and investment initiative led by Co-CIO Greg Jensen.

Before Bridgewaters, he served as a professor of data science at Yale University, and he was also part of the University of California, Berkeley, and Harvard University as well.

The latest executive-level hiring comes amid the intensifying competition for AI leadership. Recently, OpenAI and Anthropic have been dominating the AI market with powerful enterprise tools and AI capabilities. On the other hand, Google DeepMind has countered strongly with the advanced AI models like Gemini 3 series, featuring Deep Think mode for advanced scientific reasoning.

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In addition, the company also released Gemini Enterprise for customer experience agents, Workspace integrations for Docs, Sheets, and other tools, and the AlphaFold 3 model for biomolecular predictions, which is also accelerating drug discovery.