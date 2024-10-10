Google DeepMind CEO wins Nobel Prize in Chemistry for AI breakthrough; see details

Demis Hassabis, cofounder and CEO of DeepMind, along with fellow DeepMind researcher John Jumper, has been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry, recognising their groundbreaking work in protein structure prediction through artificial intelligence. They share this honour with biochemist David Baker, who received half of the prize for his advancements in computational protein design. Hassabis and Jumper’s contributions were highlighted for their work on DeepMind’s AlphaFold, an AI tool that predicts complex protein structures from amino acid sequences—solving a scientific problem that has puzzled researchers for five decades.

The Nobel Committee lauded their achievement, describing it as a pivotal moment in biochemistry. “One of the discoveries being recognized this year concerns the construction of spectacular proteins. The other is about fulfilling a 50-year-old dream: predicting protein structures from their amino acid sequences. Both of these discoveries open up vast possibilities,” said Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.

DeepMind first introduced AlphaFold in 2020, and by 2022, it had achieved the ability to predict nearly all known protein structures, a total of approximately 200 million. The tool has been widely used in research labs across the globe, offering open access to predictive models of microscopic protein structures. According to DeepMind, AlphaFold has been accessed by over 2 million researchers in 190 countries, underscoring the global impact of this AI-driven innovation.

DeepMind, co-founded by Hassabis alongside Shane Legg and Mustafa Suleyman in 2010, was acquired by Google for $400 million in 2014. Earlier this year, DeepMind was integrated with Google AI’s division, Google Brain, forming the new entity Google DeepMind in April 2023. This merger marked a strategic effort by Google to advance its AI research capabilities.

AlphaFold represents a remarkable leap forward in biochemistry and computational biology, providing researchers with essential insights into protein structures that have broad applications in drug discovery, disease research, and synthetic biology.