Google expands family-building benefits programme in India to support parenthood journeys

In a significant move to support employees navigating parenthood, Google India has announced an expansion of its Family-Building Benefits programme, tailored specifically for its workforce in the country. Roma Datta Chobey, Interim Country Lead, and Shraddhanjali Rao, Head of HR at Google India, unveiled the initiative last week through LinkedIn posts, highlighting its inclusive approach to parenthood journeys regardless of life stage, gender, sexual orientation, or family structure.

The Enhanced Family-Building Benefits programme goes beyond traditional financial support, offering a holistic approach that includes:

• Pre-conception guidance: Resources like cycle tracking and understanding conception options.

• Fertility assistance: Coverage for treatments such as IUI and IVF, alongside options for fertility preservation.

• Expert consultations: Access to industry leaders for second opinions, adoption or surrogacy support, and mental wellbeing resources.

• Postnatal care: Assistance for birthing, postpartum recovery, and feeding support, ensuring comprehensive care throughout the parenthood journey.

Speaking about the initiative, Rao said, “Family means different things to different people. For those who choose to become parents, there are many different paths to get there. Navigating these journeys can be complex, and Google wants to support employees through every step. Our approach is holistic, offering both expert navigation assistance and financial support.”

Rao further emphasised that the programme has been designed with a local lens to address the unique needs of Google’s workforce in India, ensuring its relevance in the regional context.

Chobey echoed the sentiment, stating, “At Google, we want to help everyone live their best lives, starting at home. Whether thinking about starting a family, growing one, or navigating parenthood, Googlers in India will have access to comprehensive support to achieve their personal ambitions.”