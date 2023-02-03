Google gears up to unleash its AI; Search to change forever?

Google, the company often termed a 'search giant' due to its dominance in the field of web search, is ready to take the next big step. The company is conducting a virtual event next week. The company aims to demonstrate how it is leveraging AI to enhance the way people search, explore, and interact with information.

The company has sent out invites for the virtual event which will be streamed on YouTube on February 8. The company is expected to provide a glimpse into Google's latest advancements in the field of AI and the future of search technology. The event will be streamed live at 7 pm IST.

This comes at a crucial time for Google, as the company faces stiff competition from Microsoft's plans to integrate ChatGPT into its search engine Bing. However, Google seems confident in its ability to offer users a more natural and intuitive search experience through AI. ChatGPT has a good head start, but Google's immense data might give it an even better edge.

Though the event's focus is yet to be confirmed, the invitation has made references to popular Google products such as Google Lens, Translate, Shopping, and Maps. We can expect new AI-based features for these apps and services.

Google is planning to introduce 20 new AI projects this year and the new event will most likely get the ball rolling for the search engine. A new CNBC report shared information about a new Google AI chatbot that will have the capability to provide answers to complicated questions.