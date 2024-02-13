Google Gemini AI app now available in more countries; how to get it on Android phones

Following its initial launch in the United States, Google's next-generation AI assistant, Gemini, is now available in select regions across Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Canada. This expansion marks a significant step in Google's plan to make its advanced language model technology accessible to a wider audience.

The Gemini app, available through the Google Play Store in these regions, will provide a more intuitive and comprehensive user experience compared to its predecessor, Google Assistant. However, users residing outside the newly included regions can gain early access through sideloading the app.

Sideloading Explained:

Sideloading refers to the process of installing an app directly from an APK file, bypassing the official app store. While this method allows early access, it comes with potential risks and limitations:

Security concerns: Downloading APKs from untrusted sources carries the risk of malware infection. Only download APKs from reliable sources like APKMirror.

Limited functionality: The sideloaded app might not be fully optimized for your region, potentially restricting features like local search or language support.

Compatibility issues: Ensure you download the compatible version for your device and Android version to avoid installation problems.

You can download the APK from sites like APKMirror. You'll then get a prompt to install the app when you click on the downloaded file. You'll need to provide consent before it starts installing. But be warned that the wrong APK could lead to potential problems.

Official rollout expected

Although sideloading offers early access, it's not officially recommended by Google. Users in regions not yet included in the expansion should await the official rollout through the Play Store to ensure security and optimal functionality. Google has not provided a specific timeline for the full global launch, but users can expect updates through official channels.

Also read: Fired LinkedIn employee lands job at Google with fun viral video; watch here

Also read: Google Pay, PhonePe two 'ticking' time bombs, says LS member Supriya Sule