Google invests Rs 85 crore in Wadhwani AI to transform Indian education systems and government platforms

Google, on January 28, announced a ₹85 crore grant to Wadhwani AI. This investment, provided through Google’s philanthropic arm, Google.org, is aimed at modernising India’s public education ecosystem by integrating "India-first" artificial intelligence tools into government-owned platforms. This investment is driven by research showing that 74% of Indians believe AI will improve student outcomes.

The project forms a key part of Google's broader initiative to democratise responsible AI learning, with the goal of reaching 75 million students and 1.8 million educators across the country by December 2027.

The funding will specifically support the integration of advanced AI capabilities into existing public infrastructure, such as the SWAYAM online learning portal and the POSHAN Tracker, which monitors health and nutrition. Rather than creating separate systems, this collaboration seeks to strengthen the platforms that millions of Indian citizens already use daily.

By embedding AI directly into these government platforms, the initiative aims to provide personalised support to learners at every stage of their educational journey, from early childhood through to vocational training.

The investment will facilitate the development and deployment of several AI-driven features designed to improve learning outcomes, such as offering voice-based AI to help young students build oral reading fluency in ten different Indian languages.

It will also allow for AI-powered English language coaches to be deployed to help students and early-career professionals gain the communication skills necessary for the modern workforce, along with ensuring a broader reach by making Google's core learning products, including Gemini and Google Classroom, available in multiple Indian languages, catering to students regardless of their primary language.

This grant to Wadhwani AI is part of a multi-pronged approach by Google in India, which also includes a partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to launch the country's first AI-enabled university at Chaudhary Charan Singh University.

"We are energised by the opportunity to scale this impact," said Preeti Lobana, VP and Country Manager, Google India. "By combining the human connection of teaching with research-backed AI principles in learning, we are helping build a future where every learner in India, regardless of their language or location, has the opportunity to reach their full potential".

Insights gained from the Wadhwani AI project and the university pilot will help create a national framework for modernising higher education. This framework is intended to serve as a blueprint for thousands of institutions across India, helping to bridge the digital divide between major metropolises and tier 2 and 3 cities.