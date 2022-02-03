Google is working on adding Lens to Search on desktop web

Google Lens has thus far been a visual lookup tool for mobile devices and the company has expanded its capabilities to Chrome as well. Next, it appears that Google Search on the desktop web might see Lens being added to it.

According to reports, this was spotted by one user browsing with Incognito Mode who saw Lens on google.com appear in the search field right next to the voice microphone. Google’s visual search tool on the web browser was spotted using the latest “whole-bodied” camera icon that can also be seen on the Google app. The tool uses the rounded square logo in the Pixel launcher, in Google Photos, and on the Android app.

Google adding the Lens to Search bars everywhere essentially helps increase the prominence of the visual search tool.

As 9to5Google pointed out, a different gray camera icon can be spotted in images.google.com and the results page “already lets you run a Google Lens query”.

Tapping on this invites users to “Search any image with Google Lens” and gives the option to “drag an image here” or to upload one via the standard pile picking option. Once an image has been picked or dragged and dropped, what follows is something we’ve seen before. The image appears on the left of the screen while the Knowledge Panels, whatever is available, appear on the top-right of the screen followed by a grid of “visual matches”. There is also an option in lens.google.com to upload another image and search for it.

Reports state that this change has not been rolled-out widely yet, but it should eventually become a part of Search everywhere, offering a consistent experience across platforms.

Google already offers a “Search Image with Google Lens” shortcut on the Chrome browser, a shortcut in the right-click menu. A future update is expected to bring in a more integrated experience. According to reports, Google Lens is “coming to desktops as Apple’s platforms increasingly offer similar visual lookup tools”.

