Google launches Safety Charter to secure India’s AI future, flags online fraud and cyber threats

Amid India’s rapid digital transformation, Google on Tuesday unveiled its Safety Charter at the “Safer with Google India Summit” in New Delhi, outlining a comprehensive strategy to tackle online scams, bolster cybersecurity, and promote responsible AI development. The initiative marks a significant step in Google’s effort to build a safer and more resilient digital ecosystem in India.

Advertisement

The Safety Charter rests on three core pillars: protecting users from online fraud, strengthening enterprise and government cybersecurity, and embedding responsible AI into platform design and deployment.

Under its Digikavach initiative, Google has delivered AI-powered protection to over 177 million Indians, blocked nearly 6 crore high-risk app installation attempts via Google Play Protect, and issued 4.1 crore scam transaction alerts through Google Pay. In 2024 alone, Google Pay helped prevent fraud worth ₹13,000 crore. Gmail and Google Messages continue to block hundreds of millions of spam emails and scam texts each month using advanced on-device AI.

Preeti Lobana, Google India’s Country Manager, said, “For India to become Viksit Bharat, we must build and maintain trust in the internet and our digital infrastructure... Our AI systems constantly evolve to detect new threats and scams—even recognising malicious patterns never seen before.”

Advertisement

Google is also expanding cybersecurity capacity by committing $20 million via Google.org to The Asia Foundation, funding 10+ new cyberclinics across the Asia-Pacific. Collaborations with IIT-Madras on Post-Quantum Cryptography and Indian universities to train MSMEs and students reflect Google’s push to build a secure, skills-ready digital India.

Heather Adkins, VP of Engineering at Google Security, added, “AI is reversing the defender’s dilemma… we’ve used AI to discover vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them. That is game-changing.”

By anchoring innovation in safety, the Safety Charter sets a framework for AI-led growth where protection, trust, and scale go hand in hand.