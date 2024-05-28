Google leases new office space in Bengaluru with a monthly rent of over Rs 4 crore: Report

Google has leased 649,000 square feet of office space in Alembic City, Whitefield, Bengaluru, according to a report by ET. The report suggests that the office has been leased with a three-year lock-in period at a monthly rental rate of Rs 62 per square foot which amounts to a whopping Rs 4,02,38,000 monthly rent.

The new office space acquisition comes after Google let go of some core employees from its US offices earlier this month. The company reportedly shifted some of the positions to India.



According to the report, in 2022, Google Connect Services India Pvt. Ltd. renewed its lease for 600,000 square feet of office space in Hyderabad. Google also agreed to lease 1.3 million square feet of office space from Bagmane Developers in Bengaluru. Since 2020, Google's office space portfolio in India has expanded by 3.5 million square feet. The company now operates in five cities across India, with a total real estate footprint of 9.3 million square feet.

Google is further expanding its presence in India by dipping into manufacturing. The company has plans to manufacture smartphones at a Foxconn facility in Tamil Nadu and to start drone manufacturing in the state. Production of Pixel smartphones in India is expected to begin with the Pixel 8 model.

The company had initially laid out the plans to start manufacturing Pixel phones during the Google for India conference last year.