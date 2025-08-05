Google mocks Apple over delayed AI features in new Pixel 10 series teaser

Google has released a teaser for its upcoming Pixel 10 series, taking a not-so-subtle dig at Apple over its delayed rollout of AI-powered Siri features. The video, posted by Google India on X (formerly Twitter), offers an early look at the Pixel 10 Pro in a new colour, while the voiceover mocks the idea of buying a phone for features that are still “coming soon”, a clear reference to Apple’s handling of its AI announcements.

Starting 21st August, 2025.

Ask more of your phone. pic.twitter.com/LBmglQikOs — Google India (@GoogleIndia) August 4, 2025

The ad plays a stylised instrumental version of The Next Episode by Dr. Dre, which many see as a cheeky nod to Apple’s 2014 acquisition of Beats by Dre. The narration quips: “If you bought a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon… but it’s been coming soon for a full year, you could change your definition of soon, or you could just change your phone.”

The criticism is aimed squarely at Apple’s WWDC 2024 announcement, where it revealed ambitious new AI features for Siri, including context awareness, on-screen understanding, and in-app actions. These were originally promised to roll out as part of the iOS 18 update cycle. However, those features have since been delayed, with Apple’s SVP of Global Marketing, Greg Joswiak, confirming at WWDC 2025 that they will now arrive in 2026 due to quality issues discovered in internal testing.

The situation has left many iPhone 16 buyers waiting nearly a year for features that have yet to materialise, a point Google is clearly capitalising on. In contrast, the Pixel 10 is expected to come loaded with Gemini-powered AI features from day one.

Pixel 10 Launch, Specs and What to Expect

Google is set to officially launch the Pixel 10 series on 20 August at its ‘Made by Google’ event. The India launch is slated for the following day, 21 August. This year’s lineup is expected to include four models: Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

All devices will reportedly run on Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. The chipset is expected to deliver notable gains in performance and power efficiency, alongside an upgraded image signal processor (ISP) to further enhance photo and video quality.

Camera expectations point to some changes across the range. While the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro Fold may use the same main and ultra-wide sensors as the Pixel 9a, marking a slight downgrade from the Pixel 9 series, the base model could gain the 5x periscope telephoto lens previously seen only on premium variants. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL are likely to retain last year’s camera setup.

Another key feature will be support for the newer Qi2 wireless charging standard, offering 25W magnetic charging across the lineup. Google is also rumoured to launch a new ‘Pixelsnap’ accessory line alongside the phones, featuring magnetic chargers and custom-fit cases.

With the teaser campaign already stirring up conversation, Google seems ready to go beyond subtle comparisons, turning Apple’s AI delays into a selling point for the Pixel 10 series.