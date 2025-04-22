Google pays ₹20.24 crore to settle Android TV antitrust case with CCI

Google has agreed to pay ₹20.24 crore to settle a long-running antitrust case filed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) related to alleged anti-competitive practices in the Android TV market. The agreement marks the first settlement under India’s amended Competition Act, which introduced provisions for negotiated resolutions in 2023.

Advertisement

The case, originally opened in 2021 following a complaint, involved concerns over how Google bundled its Play Store and Play Services on Android smart TVs. The regulator launched a full investigation into the tech giant’s conduct in the segment.

In its official release on Monday, the CCI said it had accepted Google’s settlement proposal after reviewing the company’s commitments under a revised “New India Agreement.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Google will now offer a standalone licence for the Play Store and Play Services specifically for Android smart TVs in India. This move eliminates the earlier requirement for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to bundle Google apps or comply with default placement conditions.

The CCI also noted a significant change in compatibility policies. “By waiving the need for valid Android Compatibility Commitments (ACC) for devices shipped into India that do not include Google apps, OEMs can now sell and develop incompatible Android devices without violating the Television App Distribution Agreement (TADA),” the commission said.

Advertisement

The move is expected to give OEMs greater freedom in designing and distributing smart TV products in India, potentially fostering a more competitive market environment.