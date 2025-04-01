Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders surface online; looks just like Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Renders of the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold have just surfaced online, thanks to leaker OnLeaks in partnership with Android Headlines. The renders, if true, show that the upcoming foldable phone from Google will be unchanged from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

It was reported earlier that the codename for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is "Rango". The renders show that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold looks just like its predecessor. It has triple rear cameras, placed the same way as last year. Even the display doesn’t seem to have changed. This isn't necessarily a bad thing. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold was highly revered by everyone, and was praised immensely for its design changes from the first-gen Pixel Fold.

According to Android Headlines, there are some changes to the dimensions of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. It is expected to be thinner than the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is already thin at 5.1mm when unfolded. However, it's not expected to be remarkably slim or beat any records.

The phone is said to be powered by Tensor G5 SoC made by TSMC, based on a 3nm fabrication. It could have as much as 16GB RAM. Currently, we do not have any details about the camera specs, but we can expect similar specs as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold; top of the line hardware paired with Google's software prowess and AI enhancements.

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold could launch in August, alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 series at a Made by Google event. However, its price could be lower than that of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.