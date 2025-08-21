Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold unveiled with gearless hinge, 30-hour battery and more; see India pricing

Google has officially unveiled the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, its most advanced foldable smartphone to date. The device introduces a new gearless hinge, stronger durability, upgraded cameras and performance powered by the Tensor G5 processor. It also comes with fresh AI tools designed to make daily use smarter and more intuitive.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold features a large 8-inch inner display and a 6.4-inch outer display, both capable of reaching up to 3000 nits of brightness. The reduced bezels mean more screen space, while the high brightness levels ensure clear visibility indoors and outdoors alike.

One of the standout features is the battery, which Google says is the biggest ever on a Pixel foldable. The phone can run for more than 30 hours on a single charge. When power does run low, faster wired charging allows the device to reach 50 percent capacity in just 30 minutes.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be available in a Moonstone finish and comes with 256GB of storage. Priced at ₹1,72,999, the device is now listed on the Google Store, where users can learn more and sign up for availability updates.

With its durability-focused design, expanded battery life and new AI capabilities, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold highlights Google’s continued push to refine the foldable category and set new standards for premium smartphones.