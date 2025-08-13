Google Pixel 10 series prices leaked a week ahead of launch: Check all details here

A fresh leak has revealed the alleged pricing and availability details for Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series in India, and it appears buyers may not have to pay more than last year.

According to the report from Smartprix, the Pixel 10 models will be priced the same as their Pixel 9 counterparts for equivalent storage variants. This mirrors the situation in Europe and North America.

In India, the expected prices for the 256GB storage variants are as follows:

Pixel 10 at ₹79,999

Pixel 10 Pro at ₹1,09,999

Pixel 10 Pro XL at ₹1,24,999

Pixel 10 Pro Fold at ₹1,72,999

While the price points are unchanged, the Pixel 10 Pro XL is rumoured to start at 256GB this year instead of 128GB. Additionally, 1TB versions of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro Fold are reportedly on the way, a first for Google’s flagship lineup.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to be unveiled at an event in the US on 20 August, with pre-orders in India starting from 21 August. Customers in India who subscribe to the Google Store by 19 August, 12:30pm IST, are said to receive an exclusive purchase offer on all models except the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.