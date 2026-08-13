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Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Which phone should you buy for camera, display and performance?

Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Which phone should you buy for camera, display and performance?

The Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro share Google's latest chip and software, but their cameras, displays, memory and pricing offer clear reasons to choose one.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Google Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Which phone should you buy for camera, display and performance?Google Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro compared on cameras, displays, performance and price (Photos: Google)

If you are planning to buy a new Pixel phone, the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro offer much of the same core experience. Both run Android 17, use Google's Tensor G6 chipset and get seven years of software updates. But the differences in cameras, display, memory and design could determine which one makes more sense for you.

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Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Design and display

Both phones feature 6.3-inch OLED displays, IP68 protection and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 11 weighs 197 grams, while the Pro weighs 204 grams. The Pro gets a matte finish and the exclusive HiLight feature, which uses a rear LED for notifications, favourite contacts and Gemini-related effects.

The Pixel 11 has a 60-120Hz Actua OLED display with 1080 x 2424 resolution and up to 3,000 nits brightness. The Pro gets a sharper 1280 x 2856 Super Actua LTPO OLED panel with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,600 nits brightness.

Cameras and performance: Which one is better?

The Pixel 11 has a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera with up to 30x Super Zoom. The Pro gets a 50MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide with macro focus, and a 48MP 5x telephoto camera supporting up to 120x Pro Zoom. It also has a 42MP autofocus selfie camera, compared with 10.5MP autofocus on the Pixel 11.

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Both phones use Tensor G6. However, the Pro adds a vapour chamber for sustained workloads. The Pixel 11 has 12GB RAM, while the Pro offers 12GB on the 256GB model and up to 16GB on the 512GB variant.

Pixel 11 vs Pixel 11 Pro: Price

The Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999 for 256GB, while the Pixel 11 Pro starts at Rs 1,19,999 for 256GB. The difference is Rs 30,000.

Which Pixel should you buy?

If you want the better camera system, sharper display and Pro-exclusive features, the Pixel 11 Pro is the better choice. But if you want the core Pixel experience without spending an extra Rs 30,000, the Pixel 11 offers better value. You also get a slightly larger 4,985mAh battery versus 4,850mAh on the Pro.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 1:00 PM IST
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