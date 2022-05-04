Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL to get their last security updates in July

Google has never promised “a ton of software support for its Pixel smartphones”, as GSMArena rightly pointed out, and now it is time to prepare to bid goodbye to two of its devices. Three years ago, the company had promised three years of security updates to the smartphones it launched then, and they were the “affordable” Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL.

The software update Google has started rolling out this month should have ideally been the last one the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL should have gotten, but “the company is giving out a bonus update to devices reaching end-of-life, software-wise”.

The Google Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL will get their last security updates “by July”, Google has said. This could mean that Google might have a software update rolling out in June or “by July” that is going to roll out to all Pixel devices, but for the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL, that’s going to be their last.

“In May 2019 at the launch of the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, we announced that the devices would receive three years of software updates and three years of security updates from when our devices first became available on the Google Store. The final update for Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL will roll out to users by July 2022,” Google said.

So, what does that mean for the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL users?

If you are currently using a Pixel 3a or the Pixel 3a XL, it is a good time to start looking for a new smartphone, particularly one that promises more years of software and security updates. Your phone will not stop working post July, but without new security updates, it will become vulnerable and slow.

Google’s Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL were its first “affordable” devices under the Pixel line-up and since we’ve seen more devices being launched under the “a” line with the Pixel 6a expected soon. If you are keen on sticking to a Pixel, you have some options coming your way, or you can switch over to a Samsung.

Also Read: Google Pixel Watch tipped to feature eSIM connectivity, launch date still unclear

Also Read: Google I/O 2022 expectations: Android 13, Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a, and everything else to expect