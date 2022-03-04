Google Pixel 7 Pro might have a different camera bar design on the back panel

Google made a significant design change on its Pixel smartphones last year when they launched the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The Pixel 7 series is going to launch later this year, and while Google is pretty much going to stick to the same design for the device, there are going to be some minor changes.

Renders of the Pixel 7 Pro have started surfacing online and it appears that while most external features will remain the same between the Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 7 Pro, the changes are going to be spotted on the camera bar on the rear.

Techno Concept has created a concept video for the Pixel 7 Pro based on the renders and it shows that that periscope telephoto lens on the camera bar on the back is going to be separated from the other two lenses.

Reports have it that the Pixel 7 Pro should feature a 6.7-inch or a 6.8-inch curved OLED display with a QHD+ screen resolution and support 120Hz refresh rates. The smartphone is expected to have an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. There were complaints about the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6 Pro, so Google might be able to fix it on the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 6 series were the first smartphones to be powered by Google’s in-house Tensor processor and the Pixel 7 series should feature the second-generation Tensor chip along with 512GB of internal storage.

According to reports, the Pixel 7 series should launch in Kinda Coral, Sorta SeaFoam, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black colours. We don’t know exactly when Google is planning to launch the new smartphones, but it should be sometime around October.

