Google Pixel 9a unveiled with 48MP camera; see specs and price

Google has officially unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone, the Pixel 9a, aimed at delivering cutting-edge AI features at a competitive price. Priced at Rs 49,999, the Pixel 9a is powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, bringing enhanced performance, AI-driven photography, and improved security to the A-series line.

The device is set to hit retail shelves in April, and Google is offering a limited-period cashback of INR 3,000 and 24-months no-cost EMI options through partnerships with HDFC Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finserv.

The Pixel 9a boasts a fresh, streamlined design with a sleek flat profile, rounded edges, and an impressive 6.3-inch Actua display. It delivers the brightest display ever on an A-series device, offering 35% more brightness than the Pixel 8a, with a stunning 2700 nits brightness level and a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate for a seamless user experience.

The smartphone is available in three distinct colours - Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

The Google Tensor G4 chip ensures snappy performance, while the 30-hour battery life (and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver) makes it the best-performing Pixel battery to date. With an upgraded IP68 rating, the Pixel 9a offers better water and dust resistance, making it the most durable phone in the A-series so far.

Google promises seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drops updates, providing users with long-term reliability.

The Pixel 9a comes with a dual rear camera system featuring a 48MP main camera and a 13MP ultrawide lens. It also introduces Macro Focus, an A-series first, allowing users to capture detailed close-ups with stunning clarity.

Photography enthusiasts can enjoy a suite of AI-powered features, including:

• Add Me for enhanced photo composition.

• Best Take for refining group photos.

• Magic Editor with Auto Frame and Reimagine in Magic Editor.

• Classic features like Magic Eraser, Audio Magic Eraser, Night Sight, Astrophotography, and Panorama with Night Sight.

The Pixel 9a features Gemini AI, a personal assistant designed to improve productivity across Google apps like Maps, Calendar, and YouTube. The Gemini Live feature allows conversational interactions, with upcoming additions to include video and screen-sharing capabilities through Gemini Advanced.

The Pixel 9a, priced at INR 49,999, will be available in Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain colours with 256GB storage. Pre-orders begin soon, with attractive offers for early buyers.