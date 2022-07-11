Google Pixel Buds Pro to launch in India on July 28: Here’s what we know

Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro at Google I/O this year along with the Pixel 6a as it showcased the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel watch, and the Pixel tablet. The showcased devices will launch later this year, but for now, Google is ready to roll out the Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel 6a and we might have a launch date for both, if reports are anything to go by.

According to reports, The Pixel Buds Pro is launching in India on July 28. We know that the Pixel 6a is coming to India too, so it is possible that Google might launch them together. The Pixel Buds Pro are also going to be available in 12 other countries - US, Canada, UK, Singapore, Japan, Taiwan, Ireland, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Australia.

The Made by Google Facebook page has confirmed to users, via a comment on a post, that the buds are arriving later this month and will be up for pre-orders. In India, you can pre-order the Pixel Buds Pro from July 21, from the Google store.

The Pixel 6a is also launching globally this month, including in India, and it is possible that Google might launch the buds and the smartphone together. The company has not shared any details about the pre-orders for the Pixel 6a, but July 21 might be the date for this device too.

Launched at Google I/O 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro carried a price tag of $199.99 which is Rs 15,500 approx. The Pixel Buds Pro are Google’s first ear buds to support active noise cancellation (ANC) which has been built with a custom 6-core audio chip that runs the company’s proprietary algorithms.

The Google Pixel 6a was launched with a price tag of $449 which is Rs 34,800 approx. The smartphone is going to be launched in a single 6GB/128Gb configuration. The Pixel 6a is powered by Google’s in-house Tensor SoC, the same one that powers the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro. The chip is paired with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Google has not revealed what the prices for these devices will be in India, but we expect to get an idea about it soon.

