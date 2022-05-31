Alleged prototype of Google Pixel 7 spotted on eBay? Check details here

We are a few months away from the launch of the Pixel 7 series, and an alleged prototype of the Pixel 7 has been spotted on eBay. While the listing is closed now, so you won’t be able to buy it, but it did give us a look at the smartphone.

Going by what Google teased at I/O earlier this month, the prototype matches up. There is the camera bar on the back in aluminum with the cutouts for the cameras. The prototype is black in colour which matches the photos Google showcased.

(Photo: eBay/The Verge)

The eBay listing also had some photos of the device from different angles and it looks like pretty much what we’ve seen on the official renders. There is also a photo of the device turned on that shows it has 128GB of storage which indicates that Google will be offering a 128GB option on the device. There is also a screenshot that shows the phone’s model number to be GVU6C and a photo that indicates that this eBay seller might have also gotten the Pixel 7 Pro as well as you can see the reflection of the Pixel 7 Pro’s camera bar on the back of the Pixel 7 prototype.

(Photo: eBay/The Verge)

The seller told The Verge that they bought the Pixel 7 prototype from a wholesaler “without knowing what it was” and then realised it was the Pixel 7 after “doing research and seeing pictures that seemed like the phone they had”. The sellers also claimed to have the Pixel 7 Pro but said that they had sold it already.

(Photo: eBay/The Verge)

The listing of the Pixel 7 prototype is now closed so you cannot buy it. The Verge report said that there were no bids for the prototype and the starting bid was $450. And Google is yet to say anything about this.

The company has a history of pre-release leaks, including the most recent one where a Pixel Watch was “found” in a restaurant. So there’s really no knowing if this was an orchestrated leak to keep interests piqued about the upcoming Pixel 7 series. But while we wait for the fall event, these photos will have to do for now.

Also Read: Google’s Pixel Tablet might feature stylus support

Also Read: Ahead of Pixel 7 launch, new unknown Google phone with high-end specifications spotted