Google planning to challenge ChatGPT with over 20 new AI innovations in 2023

The increasing popularity of ChatGPT has reportedly prompted Google to hasten its AI development and introduce over 20 AI-related projects this year. The tech giant wants to find a way to counteract the potential harm of ChatGPT and the likes to its core "search" business.

According to a report by The New York Times, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, the founders of Google, have taken part in meetings with their corporate executives and teams to consider the threats presented by ChatGPT. This is unprecedented since the two tech moguls have been generally detached from the company since 2019 and have left the reign to CEO Sundar Pichai.

“This is a moment of significant vulnerability for Google. ChatGPT has put a stake in the ground, saying, ‘Here’s what a compelling new search experience could look like,'” said former Google research director D. Sivakumar.

Google's own AI chatbot and other innovations coming

Google is now set to unveil an impressive array of AI-powered products and a powerful chatbot for its search engine this year. According to reports, the tech giant is preparing to showcase at least 20 AI-powered products, which could revolutionize the way consumers use the internet.

The chatbot, which is expected to be integrated into Google’s search engine, is predicted to be able to answer questions and provide information in a more natural, human-like manner. Google’s execs have addressed the rise of AI chatbots in a recent all-hands meeting, but have said that there are still some issues which need to be sorted out. These include preventing bias, factuality, and accuracy of the chatbot.

Other Google AI-powered products are set to include virtual assistants, smart home devices, facial recognition technology and more.

The potential of AI-powered products has been discussed by many tech experts and academics, who have suggested that AI could eventually be used to create robots that could perform everyday tasks and even replace some human jobs.

On a larger scale, Google’s AI-powered products could also have an impact on education, with some claiming that students no longer have to write essays or remember facts. However, others argue that the technology could be used to aid education, with AI-powered products helping students learn better and faster.

Overall, Google’s upcoming AI-powered products could be a game-changer for the tech industry, revolutionizing the way consumers access information, interact with devices and learn.

What is ChatGPT?

ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI. It is based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture and is trained to understand and generate human-like text. It can perform various natural language processing tasks such as text generation, text completion, and text classification, and can be fine-tuned for specific tasks such as language translation, question answering, and more.

The AI tool is trained on a massive dataset of internet text and it can generate human-like text, which makes it suitable for various applications such as chatbots, virtual assistants, text-based games and more. It can also be fine-tuned to adapt to specific domains such as legal, medical, or technical language. The model can be easily integrated with other systems and software, which makes it a powerful tool for developers. It is considered to be one of the most advanced language models available, and it continues to evolve with the integration of new algorithms and data.