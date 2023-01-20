This social media app for giving compliments is going viral among teens

Gas, which was founded by Nikita Bier, is a social media app that allows people to share compliments with one another. The app has become popular among teens in the US in recent months, allowing friends to anonymously compliment each other. Discord, the popular messaging platform, recently announced its acquisition of Gas.

Discord's acquisition of Gas is an effort to appeal to a wider population beyond the gaming space. Prior to the acquisition, Gas had accumulated 7.4 million installs and almost $7 million in consumer spending since its launch in the summer of 2022. The app also has a paid feature called “God Mode” that gives users hints about who their secret complimenters are.

Despite its popularity, Gas has had a rocky road to its exit. The app was the subject of a widespread sex-trafficking rumour found to be false. However, it still impacted the app’s downloads. The company’s founders and many on the team received a multitude of graphic death threats due to this.

Discord has announced that it will keep Gas operating as a stand-alone product with the Gas team joining Discord to help the platform grow further. However, Discord has also announced that it would integrate a selection of apps into its servers, so it’s possible that we could see these positive community polls on the platform in the future.

In terms of number crunching, the terms of Discord’s Gas acquisition have not been disclosed. By expanding beyond the gaming space and acquiring assets like Gas, Discord is furthering this goal and diversifying its user base.

“Gas is all about uplifting and empowering each other through positive affirmations. Its tremendous success shows the opportunity that exists in creating a playful yet meaningful place for young people,” Discord stated in a blog post about the deal.

Discord is a popular social media and communication platform designed for online gaming communities. It provides voice and text chat functionality, as well as the ability to create and join servers (also known as "guilds" or "communities").

One of its key features is the ability to create and join "channels" within a server, which allows users to easily organize and participate in specific conversations or discussions. Discord offers robust security options, including two-factor authentication and the ability to control who can join a server or participate in specific channels.

Also Read

Elon Musk tweets about ‘transparency’ and new Twitter features; here’s what’s coming next

Judge rejects Elon Musk’s appeal to move his trial from San Francisco to Texas