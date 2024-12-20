Google Street View aids police in uncovering clues in missing person case

In a striking example of technology aiding law enforcement, Google Street View has reportedly played a role in solving a missing person case in Spain. While not deemed a decisive piece of evidence, images from the platform provided investigators with significant leads in the case, which has garnered attention globally.

The Spanish National Police were investigating the disappearance of a 33-year-old man who went missing last year while visiting a partner in Tajueco, Soria. During the investigation, authorities discovered human remains buried in a cemetery in the province of Soria, using advanced technical methods to locate them.

While a police press release didn’t explicitly name the source of one of their clues, a spokesperson confirmed to The New York Times that images from Google Maps’ Street View played a role. According to reports from the BBC and Gizmodo, the images show a person loading a large object into the trunk of a red car. Another frame allegedly captures someone transporting a “large white bundle in a wheelbarrow.”

In November, police arrested a woman and her ex-partner in connection with the crime. Authorities revealed that while the Google Maps image provided clues, it wasn’t the key piece of evidence in solving the case.

“Part of the human remains of the missing person have been found buried in a cemetery… and advanced technical means had to be used to locate them,” said a statement from the Spanish National Police.

This isn’t the first time Google Maps has assisted in criminal investigations. Last year, Italian authorities used Street View to locate a mafia fugitive who had been on the run for years. The platform’s ability to capture real-time, candid visuals has proven to be a surprising asset for law enforcement.