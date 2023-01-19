Google testing Apple AirTag-rival for Android users to help locate lost items

Google is reportedly working on its own version of Apple’s AirTag, a location-tracking device that is designed to help users easily find lost items. The device, codenamed “Grogu”, is being developed by the Google Nest team and is expected to be released in multiple colour options.

Google has codenamed the device Grogu presumably inspired by the baby Yoda character, according to a developer and reliable leaker Kuba Wojciechowski.

Google’s AirTag-like device will be designed to compete with Apple’s AirTag and Tile trackers. The device will use Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) connection features to help users locate lost items.

UWB offers far greater precision than Bluetooth for locating lost items and provides the ability to show both distance estimations and directions to a tag.

The device is expected to include an onboard speaker to help users locate a missing device via sound, similar to that of an Apple AirTag. Google is also reportedly bringing UWB to some of its other devices, such as Nest home speakers, to enable the tracking of lost items. Reports suggest that the device will be officially announced at the Google I/O Developer Conference sometime in May 2023.

Google’s AirTag-like device will provide users with a convenient and reliable way to track lost items. It will be a welcome addition to the market and will no doubt prove to be a useful tool for those who frequently misplace their items.

Apple’s AirTag was announced by Apple on April 20, 2021. It uses the company's Find My network to help users locate their lost items. The AirTag uses Bluetooth technology to communicate with nearby Apple devices and can provide the item's current location. The AirTag can also make a sound when prompted through the Find My app, making it easier to locate the item. Additionally, AirTag also has a built-in speaker which helps in finding the lost item by making a sound. It also comes with a built-in accelerometer which can detect if an item has been moved, and can send notifications to the user's iPhone or iPad.

