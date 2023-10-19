Google to introduce AI-powered overviews for over 100 government schemes in English and Hindi

During the 9th edition of Google for India, the US search giant is making authoritative information easily accessible to Indians. While the company is enhancing the search experience for its recently launched Search Generative Experience, in the coming weeks, generative AI in search will help users in India easily navigate and access critical information about over 100 government schemes spanning crucial areas such as employment, housing, healthcare, farming, women’s welfare, and more.

Shivani Mohan, Senior Director, UX Research, Google Search, said, “For years, we’ve applied the latest AI technology to develop simpler and smarter ways for people to explore the world’s information, and India has led the way in adopting many of these technologies. With generative AI in search, we’re once again reimagining what a search engine can do, transforming the way information is organised to better serve the information needs of our users. Our India launch marked the first-ever multilingual generative AI experience in Search, and we’re thrilled with the positive response the experience has been receiving in the country. We look forward to continuing to add more capabilities and exploring new ways to make Search even more helpful for India.”

According to Google, Indians normally use Google search for straightforward information, like cricket scores, but increasingly, they’re also looking for a range of exploring results requiring a combination of sources, like how to bowl a Yorker. So, Google is now piecing together information, especially around the more complex topics, which takes a lot of work. As a result, Google is using generative AI to transform the way information is organised, and it launched the Search Generative Experience in India on August 31.

Other than AI-powered overviews in English and Hindi for over 100 government schemes spanning multiple areas, which Google intends to scale further, the company is also adding new capabilities to its generative AI experiment in search, Search Generative Experience (SGE), in India. Available in Search Labs, Google is bringing videos and images into many AI-powered overviews. Generative AI in search will soon also help people explore places and things to do in a city more seamlessly by incorporating user reviews into the experience.

