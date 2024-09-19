Google to label AI-generated, edited images to help you sort real from fake

Google is set to introduce a new technology that can identify whether an image was captured with a camera, edited using software like Photoshop, or created using generative AI models. This feature, integrated into Google Search results, will provide users with greater transparency about the origins of images they encounter online.

C2PA Authentication Standard

Google's system relies on the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standard, an initiative backed by major tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe, OpenAI, and Intel. C2PA authentication creates a digital trail for images, embedding information about their origin across both hardware and software.

Google has been instrumental in developing the latest C2PA technical standard (version 2.1) and will leverage a forthcoming C2PA trust list to verify the authenticity of image metadata. Laurie Richardson, Vice President of Trust and Safety at Google, told The Verge, "For example, if the data shows an image was taken by a specific camera model, the trust list helps validate that this piece of information is accurate."

Integration with Google Search and Other Services

Google's updated "about this image" feature in search results will clearly indicate if an image was created or edited using AI tools. The company also plans to integrate C2PA metadata into its ad systems to enforce policies related to AI-generated imagery.

"Our goal is to ramp this up over time and use C2PA signals to inform how we enforce key policies," says Richardson. "We’re also exploring ways to relay C2PA information to viewers on YouTube when content is captured with a camera, and we’ll have more updates on that later in the year.”

Challenges and Opportunities

While Google's adoption of the C2PA standard is a significant step towards addressing the proliferation of AI-generated imagery, widespread adoption and interoperability remain challenges. Currently, only a handful of cameras from Leica and Sony support the C2PA standard, and broader support from camera manufacturers like Nikon, Canon, Apple, and Google is needed.

Software support is also limited, with Adobe Photoshop and Lightroom being among the few applications capable of adding C2PA data. Encouraging wider adoption across software and online platforms is crucial for the success of the initiative.

"Establishing and signalling content provenance remains a complex challenge, with a range of considerations based on the product or service," acknowledges Richardson. "And while we know there’s no silver bullet solution for all content online, working with others in the industry is critical to create sustainable and interoperable solutions.”