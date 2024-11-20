Google unveils Android 16 preview for early testers; here's all you need to know

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 16, giving a sneak peek into its next-generation operating system. The update focuses on expanding app capabilities in photo sharing and medical data integration, alongside a faster release schedule aimed at reducing delays for third-party Android devices in receiving major updates.

The announcement comes as part of Google’s revamped timeline for Android rollouts, ensuring quicker adoption across Android devices. General availability for Android 16 is expected after April 2025, aligning with the company’s annual I/O event.

The new developer preview introduces a more seamless way to share photos with apps via an embedded photo picker. This feature allows users to share specific images and videos without granting apps full access to their device or cloud storage.

Android 16 also builds on Google’s Privacy Sandbox, an evolving replacement for the Android advertising ID that focuses on user privacy.

A major highlight of the preview is the Health Connect app, which now supports APIs for handling medical records in FHIR format (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources). According to Google, this feature could revolutionise the way medical records and health data are shared between apps and devices, providing functionality similar to Apple Health on iPhones.

“This allows apps to read and write medical records with explicit user consent,” Google said, highlighting its focus on user control. Wearables, fitness trackers, and other health devices could soon integrate with medical apps more efficiently.

The new release schedule aims to reduce the wait time for third-party Android manufacturers to deliver the latest software updates. Devices launched in 2025 are expected to avoid the delays often seen in implementing major Android versions.

Google has also outlined the timeline for Android 16’s rollout:

• January 2025: First public beta release

• April 2025 or later: General availability

The release will likely coincide with Google I/O 2025, where the company is expected to showcase new Android features alongside product announcements.