Google’s Switch to Android iOS app now supports a switch to all Android 12 devices

Google has now made its Switch to Android app for iOS support all Android 12 devices. The Switch to Android app is a free iOS app that allows users to easily switch to an Android smartphone from an iOS device and import data like contacts, calendar entries, photos, etc.

Google launched the Switch to Android app earlier this year but initially, it was limited to Pixel devices only. Now, with more universal support, this app will make it easier to move from an iPhone to an Android device.

Google’s Switch to Android app kicks off the transfer process by displaying a QR code on the iPhone that needs to be scanned to start the transfer of photos, videos, calendar events, and contacts between devices. With this app, data can be transferred wirelessly instead of having to connect the devices with a wire. However, if you have a lot of data, then the wire is the best option for transfers.

Additionally, the Switch to Android app also supports the transfer of WhatsApp texts too. For these users will have to fire up the messaging app to transfer the full bulk of messages, photos, etc.

While Google has expanded support for the Switch to Android app for all Android 12 devices, these currently form only a small percentage of all Android smartphones out there. However, given that most new Android devices are launching with Android 12 out-of-the-box, it makes sense.

Also Read: WhatsApp may make it easier for users to move chat history from iOS to Android, here is how it will work

Also Read: Google has a secret iOS app that makes switching to Android easier