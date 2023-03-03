Got an idea to build a product? Here’s where you can make your prototype in India

The government of Telangana has set up India’s largest prototyping facility in Hyderabad, Telangana

T-Works prototyping centre is equipped with Metal Shop, Electronics Lab, Laser Cutting & Engraving, Wood Shop, Advanced Rapid Prototyping, Testing Lab, PCB Fab, 3D Printing, Ceramic Studio, etc.

Anyone - students from schools and colleges, start-ups, MSME, and large corporations - can use this facility for conceptualizing ideas into prototype

Do you have a product idea that you think might be the next big thing in the field of electronics or healthcare, but you lack the equipment to make a prototype? Worry not, as the Government of Telangana has set up India’s largest prototyping facility in Hyderabad, allowing innovators to create, test, and refine their designs with precision and accuracy across categories such as healthcare, industrial automation, furniture, and UAVs. Spread across 78,000 square foot, T-Works prototyping centre houses Metal Shop, Electronics Lab, Laser Cutting & Engraving, Wood Shop, Advanced Rapid Prototyping, Testing Lab, PCB Fab, 3D Printing, and Ceramic Studio. Phase 1 of the facility is located in a 4.79-acre campus providing over 200 industry-grade tools worth Rs 11.5 crore and is expected to grow by 10 times over the next 12 months.

As T-Works is equipped with machinery and capabilities to carry out metalworking, woodworking, 3D printing, electronics test and assembly, environmental testing, laser cutting and engraving, and ceramics, one can use T-Works to convert ideas into a working prototype, a product for the market in the field of hardware in India. There is also a 60-member experienced team to assist in the prototyping.



“Collaboration among various disciplines is the value that we bring at T-Works. It is a foundational step in the scheme of an industrial revolution but a giant leap for the entrepreneurs and makers who will take us there. We are open to anyone and everyone who wants to make and innovate. Innovators can come from anywhere, from startups, from MSME, from large corporations, schools, colleges, and rural India. With a combination of design thinking, engineering, and product discipline, our innovators shall build successful products, and hopefully by the end of the decade, we will have many product brands coming out of India,” said Sujai Karampuri, CEO T-Works.

The Foxconn Chairman and CEO Young Liu who inaugurated T-Works along with KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT, Industries & Commerce and Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Government of Telangana will donate an SMT (Surface Mount Technology) line, used for assembling high-end electronics circuit boards. Impressed with the facility, Young Liu said, “T-Works as a concept is incredible. With such a facility, people can do so many things. I am impressed by the speed with which this world class facility has been built.”

Minister KT Rama Rao while dedicating T-Works to the state and nation said, “T-Works has developed significant products, including the ventilator, electric vehicles, and agricultural innovation in collaboration with rural innovators using the state-of-the-art equipment. This is a testament to the kind of product innovation and design thinking that is bound to happen at this world-class facility.”

Over 300 users from startups and corporates have already used T-Works to build products

